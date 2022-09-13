Social worker performs ritual demanding repair of road
Those who ask votes in the name of cows and calves are not bothered about the deplorable condition of the road, he said.He began his protest by breaking a coconut and offering aarti to the potholes on the road.
- Country:
- India
In a novel form of protest, social worker Nityananda Volakadu of Udupi on Tuesday performed 'Urulu Seve' on the road after offering 'aarti' to the potholes of Indrali bridge in the city.
'Urulu Seve' is a ritual that involves rolling on the ground around temples for the welfare of the society.
Speaking on the occasion, Volakadu said though tender is allotted for the road on the Udupi-Manipal national highway three years ago, the stretch is still in a pathetic condition.
''No one is raising any issue. Thousands of people use this road every day. Even the Chief Minister has passed through this stretch. Either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should arrive here for the road to be repaired,'' he said.
Volakadu said people of Udupi are innocent. There are no street lights on the road and accidents are taking place here every day.
Many cows and calves have died for the same reason. Those who ask votes in the name of cows and calves are not bothered about the deplorable condition of the road, he said.
He began his protest by breaking a coconut and offering 'aarti' to the potholes on the road.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nityananda Volakadu
- Narendra Modi
- Volakadu
- Udupi
- Nitin Gadkari
- Urulu Seve'
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi govt 'trampling' country under inflation, alleges Congress
IFS Officer Trainees of 2021 batch call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects including that of Indian Railways and Kochi Metro and laid foundation stones for redevelopment of three Railway stations in Kerala.
The union government has spent around Rs 1 lakh crore on various projects in Kerala: PM Narendra Modi.
Sheikh Hasina meets Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House