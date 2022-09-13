Left Menu

Centre committed to making sea, inland waterways more convenient: Union minister Sonowal

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited the Ro-Ro ferry service at Bhavnagar in Gujarat and said the Centre is committed to making sea and inland waterways in the country more convenient.

During his visit to Gujarat, Sonowal conducted a performance review meeting for the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex taking shape at Lothal in Ahmedabad on Monday and said the precious heritage of the once-famous port will be transformed into a centre of attraction for the entire world. ''The Ghogha RoRo Terminal on the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat plays an important role in the easy, fast and affordable transport in the region. Visited the terminal and inspected a RoPax vessel & other facilities,'' the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways tweeted.

The ferry service plies between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Hazira in Surat district. The minister was informed about the various features of this solar-powered ferry by officials and told about the facilities for tourists, including various categories of seating arrangements, sleeper cabins, lounges and cafeterias.

Sonowal said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to make India's sea waterways and inland waterways more convenient, an official release said. ''The time taken to cover the distance between Ghogha and Hazira is ten to twelve hours, but thanks to this eco-friendly ferry, the distance can be covered in just three hours. Through this ferry, the people of Gujarat can travel conveniently and save time. So this ferry is a special gift to the people of Gujarat,'' Sonowal said. He also visited and inspected a container manufacturing unit in Bhavnagar.

Speaking to reporters at Lothal, Sonowal said the world's largest maritime heritage museum is set to come up in Lothal. ''The 35-acre National Maritime Heritage Complex taking shape at Lothal will be completed in the next one year,'' he added.

The Union minister further said the people around Lothal will benefit from this Rs 4,000 crore project.

''Due to this Complex, tourism will develop and many new employment opportunities will be created. The whole world will see the strength of our civilization. A maritime institute will also be built here, where people from all over the world will come to learn about ports and shipping,'' he added.

