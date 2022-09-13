Left Menu

Kerala govt reclaims encroached upon land

The District administration had asked the resort management to either demolish the illegal construction on their own or to bear the cost of the demolition by the local body.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:05 IST
Kerala govt reclaims encroached upon land
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken over 7 acres of land encroached upon by a private resort.

The district administration on Monday said the encroacher - Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd - which has agreed to demolish the illegal construction on a lake side.

Upholding the Kerala High Court order of 2013, the Supreme Court had in January 2020 ordered the demolition of the premium resort constructed in violation of coastal zone regulations.

''On Monday, the district administration took possession of the 7 acres of the encroached upon land. The resort management has agreed to demolish the illegal construction as directed by the courts. They have submitted a demolition plan with the local panchayat. It is most likely to be demolished this week itself,'' Alappuzha District Collector Krishna Theja told PTI.

Theja said the resort was constructed on a 17-acre land out of which around 7 acre was encroached upon.

''The whole building on the 17 acre will have to be brought down as it was constructed violating coastal zone regulations,'' Theja said. The District administration had asked the resort management to either demolish the illegal construction on their own or to bear the cost of the demolition by the local body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022