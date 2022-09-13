Left Menu

Moderate risk of flash flood in parts of Vidarbha, warns IMD

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of ''moderate flash flood risk'' in the next 24 hours in a few areas in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Talking to PTI, Dr Praveen Kumar, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre (Nagpur) - a unit of the IMD - said there is a possibility of ''moderate flash flood risk'' in the next 24 hours in a few places of Nagpur, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Bhandara districts of Vidarbha.

Due to a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the adjoining state and moderate to heavy showers over a few districts of Vidarbha, which may cause moderate flooding, he said.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagpur and Wardha.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most places over Wardha, many places over Nagpur, at a few areas over Yavatmal and at isolated places over Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur and Washim districts of Vidarbha, it said.

There is a possibility of intense spell of rainfall with gusty wind (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Nagpur, said the bulletin.

