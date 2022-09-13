Left Menu

Residential building collapses in Jordan, 2 dead

PTI | Amman | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A four-story residential building collapsed in the Jordanian capital on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 11 others, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what brought down the building in Amman, which state media said was an older structure. The Public Security Directorate confirmed the toll, and authorities said rescuers were still searching for survivors.

Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh directed authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older, bohemian district of the capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

