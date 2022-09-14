Kohinoor Group Sign Up with CBRE

CBRE to drive the operations of the facilities and upkeep with global standards for its Premium Commercial Spaces, Kohinoor World Towers, Pimpri Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Kohinoor Group, Pune’s leading real estate group signed up with CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments for their commercial project Kohinoor World Towers, AAA-grade office space in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The sign-off event took place on 13th Sep 2022 at 4 PM at Kohinoor World Towers in presence of Mr.PrasanthGopinath, Director Commercial (BU) Kohinoor Group, Mr.AnujDhody Executive Director - Head Pune Operations & Col. SanjeevSehgal, Senior Director & Head FM & Property Management - Pune Region, CBRE South Asia. Kohinoor Group, a 38-year-old name in the Pune Real estate market, intends to offer global standards of upkeeping their World towers in Pune to its esteemed customers. The upcoming Commercial Real Estate (KWT) address of Kohinoor group is a game changer in PCMC and is already garnering interest from leading global brands. This signing off with CBRE will further Brand Kohinoor as a developer with a long-term outlook for commercial real estate Commenting on the association with CBRE, Mr.PrasanthGopinath, Director Commercial (BU) Kohinoor Group Pune said at Kohinoor Group, we have been fortunate to pioneer some of the landmark developments in Pune. Kohinoor World Towers, Pimpri is the latest in the offering of our Commercial Portfolio with a development potential of 1.8 million sq. ft. which is built with the best of Industry standards. As per Kohinoor Group’s vision plan, we will have 7 million sq. ft. portfolio by 2027 for our Commercial Business Unit. Such developments of size and scale must be managed by a Team who understands and have managed the best global standards. In this process we are delighted to partner with CBRE Property Management, to provide enhanced user experience, Tenant engagement, Innovation, best practices, Asset life cycle, Post-COVID Precautions for the Kohinoor World Towers clientele. Technology will be at the forefront of this partnership wherein we could leverage the strengths of both CBRE & Kohinoor to get Kohinoor World Towers to be managed with the best standards. Kohinoor World Towers has garnered interest from various multinationals even at the construction stage and we would like the transition from our engineering to the client to go through the property management team which also ensures the quality and delivery are double-checked before we give the client the space. We look forward to a long fruitful association with CBRE and to building and managing Kohinoor World Towers to provide a fabulous experience to clients coming on board with us. Mr.Anuj Dhody, Executive Director – Head Pune Operations added, “The PCMC area has always boasted of one of the best infrastructures in the city. The local corporation has done outstanding work for the city's infrastructure development and has stayed ahead of the curve. Besides historically being an important industrial hub, the location has all the essential features to transform into a significant address in the Commercial Real Estate Segment Grade A quality supply anticipated for delivery in 2023/24. The manpower and residential catchments are already established along the corridor. We are excited about our association with the Kohinoor Group. The upcoming Commercial Real Estate address from the group should garner interest from leading global brands, given the significance of the location in the North-Western quadrant, which is exponentially growing and connects seamlessly with the established IT corridor of Hinjewadi& Pune Mumbai Expressway.” Col. Sanjeev Sehgal, Senior Director & Head FM & Property Management-Pune Region, CBRE South Asia talking about this big initiative between the two brands said, “KWT is one of the accomplished names that add to CBRE's property management portfolio in the PCMC area. Our partnership represents two best-known professional brands with world-class offerings and exceptional services. We are confident that the partnership will surely delight all stakeholders.” About Kohinoor Group Kohinoor Group has proudly stood tall as a leader in Pune's real estate development sector for the last 38 years. When the group commenced operations in 1983, Kohinoor was started as a cement trading business. Over the years, Kohinoor carved a name for itself by venturing into the real estate business as a solid, trustworthy construction brand. Today, the group has developed and delivered over 8 million sq. ft. across Pune and has over 6.5 million sq. ft. of spaces currently under development. We also have diversified interests in other verticals like manufacturing, logistics, student housing, warehousing, and services. In the last decade, every project that Kohinoor Group has undertaken has been planned entirely before starting any construction work. Be it residential properties or commercial projects, we always think about the needs and wants of our customers before taking any decisions. The 'SadaSukhiRaho' Philosophy The eternal blessing of 'Sada Sukhi Raho' has been at the core of everything that we undertake. Because each brick that we lay and every square foot we build makes us responsible for our residents, partners, and society at large. Therefore, our projects come with 5 key pillars Branded home, Sustainable living, Secure living, a Healthy lifestyle, and a Maintenance team that ensures a happier tomorrow for everyone. We pride ourselves on creating so many smiles and we owe you a happy ever after, beginning from the first site visit to the final possession, and even after that.

