8 workers killed after elevator of under-construction building crashes in Ahmedabad

Eight labourers were killed after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, police said.

The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus here.

''Preliminary investigation has revealed the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha said.

