Updated: 14-09-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 18:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail; Athletics-Buzzer-beater: Runner completes 100-mile race with zero seconds to spare
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail

A hotel in the Thai capital set a Guinness World Record on Monday by stirring up the world's largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 litres (1,109 pints) of the bitter Italian drink. Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients - gin, vermouth, and Campari - into an iced acrylic container 1.7 m (5.6 ft) tall and weighing about 400 kg (882 lb).

Athletics-Buzzer-beater: Runner completes 100-mile race with zero seconds to spare

Canada's Zheng Xiao Hui was the 83rd and final endurance runner to finish the gruelling Whistler Alpine Meadows 100-mile race but there were only smiles after he crossed the line to beat the cut-off time with zero seconds to spare. The 161-kilometre race takes runners through two major mountains in Canada's Whistler valley with over 9,000 metres of elevation gain and temperatures dropping dangerously close to zero degrees in the alpine regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

