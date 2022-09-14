Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Tropical Depression Seven formed over the north Atlantic on Wednesday and is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The depression, about 805 miles (1,300 km) east of the Leeward Islands and packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km) at present, could be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, the NHC added.

