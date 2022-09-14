DDA approves allotment of EWS flats constructed at Jailorwala Bagh

The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday approved allotment of EWS flats constructed at Jailorwala Bagh and Ashok Vihar under an in situ slum rehabilitation project, a move that will benefit \Rmore than 1,640 households, officials said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the urban body's highest decision-making body -- Authority -- chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the Chairman of DDA.

Permission has been granted for allotment of EWS flats constructed at Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar under an in situ slum rehabilitation project.

The projet at Jailorwala Bagh has been taken up by the DDA. ''As per decision taken by the Authority, eligible JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh are to be shifted to 1,675 built up EWS flats near JJ cluster on payment of Rs 1,71,000 (including Rs 30,000 as maintenance charges for five years),'' the DDA said in a statement.

There are about 1,640 households. Eligible households will be allotted these EWS flats through draw of lots. After rehabilitation of the eligible households of JJ cluster Jailorwala Bagh, the land so vacated measuring approximately 11,129 sqm will be disposed of by DDA through auction, it said.

The Authority has also approved pre-determined rates (PDRs) for allotment of land to transport traders at IFC Holambi Kalan, Narela. As per the provisions of Master Plan of Delhi, godowns of transport traders existing in the Walled City and special areas are required to be shifted to Integrated Freight Complex at Holambi Kalan. The approval will be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification, it added.

The DDA also approved fixation of rates for calculating conversion charges from leasehold to freehold for commercial and industrial properties, and fixation of land rates for calculating conversion charges from leasehold to freehold in respect of area under multi-level parking for the year 2022-23, the statement said.

The Authority has approved 10 per cent increase in land rates for calculating conversation charges from leasehold to freehold in respect of commercial and industrial properties and multilevel parking for the year 2022-23. The approval shall be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final nod, the DDA said.

The Authority in its meeting also directed the DDA to ''re-examine the increase in rates of additional FAR (floor area ratio) and use conversion charges proposed by them and come up in the next meeting with more details. However, the period of applicability of rates which was valid up to June 30 was further extended up to December 31.

The DDA has allowed extension of time, beyond July 31, 2020 for depositing balance cost of flats with applicable interest in respect of EWS flats at Shivaji Marg. The DDA had allotted 772 EWS flats at Shivaji Marg under DDA Housing Scheme 2014. Upon receiving various representations from the allottees alleging higher cost of these flats in comparison to that mentioned in the brochure of the scheme, many allottees approached the Delhi High Court challenging cost of the flats.

Some of them subsequently sought permission of the court to allow them to deposit amount as demanded by DDA, after expiry of the last date, the statement said.

In order to address the grievance of petitioners as well as other allottees, the Authority provided ''a last opportunity for depositing cost of the flat as demanded by DDA, along with interest within a period of two months from the date of issue of intimation letter/order. About 238 allottees will benefit from the above relaxation''.

