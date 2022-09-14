Vedanta-Foxconn project was shifted outside Maharashtra under political pressure, alleges Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that the semiconductor project of Vedanta and Foxconn was shifted out of Maharashtra due to ''political pressure at the highest levels.'' The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government should make efforts to ensure that the project stays in the state, the NCP leader said.

The announcement that the project, originally proposed to be set up in Maharashtra, will come up in Gujarat has kicked off a blame-game in the state. ''This will be a blow to the state's economy,'' Pawar wrote in a letter to chief minister Shinde, adding that the CM should ensure that this huge investment did not go out of the state.

One thousand acres of land in Talegaon Phase 4 had been finalized for the project and the state had also agreed to provide several incentives, but the ''project was shifted to Gujarat under political pressure at the highest level,'' the NCP leader alleged.

The Dholera area in Gujarat where the plant is to be built did not compare with Talegaon in terms of facilities, he claimed. PTI MR KRK KRK

