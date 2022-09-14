'I have not returned empty handed' from India: Bangladesh PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that her recent visit to India benefitted Bangladesh and she has not returned ''empty handed'' and emphasised that her trip has opened up a new horizon in the relationship between the two friendly neighbouring countries.

During Hasina's visit, India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements, including one on sharing of waters of Kushiyara river which is expected to benefit the regions of southern Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

''They (India) have shown much sincerity and I have not returned empty handed,'' Hasina told reporters here, nearly after a week she returned home following a four-day visit to India from September 5 to 8.

''I think that my visit, after a long break of three years due to the Covid pandemic, has opened a new horizon in Bangladesh-India relations,” she said, adding that the people of both sides would be benefited from the cooperation in all the areas identified during her India visit and the decisions taken to solve the existing bilateral problems.

Her comments came as leaders of the main opposition outside parliament BNP alleged that Bangladesh gained nothing from her India visit while its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, ''Hasina is unable to deal with India''.

Hasina said a MoU on the cross-border Kushiyara river was one of the major achievements of her tour as it was expected to protect over 5,820,000 hectares of land in Bangladesh's northeastern Sylhet region from sudden and protracted flooding.

She said that as per the MoU, Bangladesh would receive 153 cusecs of water under the Surma-Kushiyara project from the common river Kushiyara and as a result, 5,000 hectares of land would get irrigation facilities through Rahimpur Link Canal.

She said the water sharing issue of major Teesta also featured during her talks with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi while BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia “even forgot to raise the long pending Ganges water issue during her New Delhi tour.'' Bangladesh and India had signed the Ganges Treaty in 1996 during Hasina's ruling Awami League government.

She said the two countries reached an agreement on cooperation in the fields of environment, climate change, cyber security, space technology, and green economy, cultural and people-to-people communication.

''We agreed to complete the construction work of the second gate proposed by India at the Petrapol-Benapole border as soon as possible to expand trade. A delegation from Bangladesh will soon visit India to participate in the start-up fair,'' Hasina added.

Hasina said New Delhi agreed not to halt export of products like sugar, onion, garlic and ginger to Bangladesh without informing Dhaka in advance so Bangladesh could find alternative sources for those essentials.

She said that cessation of border killings, trade expansion, withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on Bangladesh jute products, repatriation of the Rohingyas, import of electricity from Nepal and Bhutan via India, were also discussed.

''After all, in the changed world situation, this visit would accelerate both the countries to move forward together in a new way,” Hasina said.

She added that similarities of language and culture deepened the historic relations with our closest neighbour and friendly country, India”.

''Apart from this, the support during the Liberation War and cooperation after the independence has reached this friendship at a special level,” she added.

