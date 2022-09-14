3 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh

Three people, including a woman, were killed and as many injured in a road accident here on Wednesday, the State Disaster Management Department said.

The accident took place at Dofda village in the Rampur sub-division, it said.

Six people were travelling in an Alto when the car met with an accident, the department said.

Pasmu Devi, Gokal Chand and Gyan Chand died on the spot. Gokal Chand's son Surat Ram, Ridhima and her sister Sanvi were injured in the accident, it said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Rampur Community Health Centre, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)