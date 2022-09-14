Left Menu

Memory care facility for dementia patients starts in Gurgaon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:08 IST
Memory care facility for dementia patients starts in Gurgaon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A "one-of-its-kind facility", especially curated for senior citizens with ambulatory, neurological and old age-related conditions, has been set up near the city to provide care for dementia patients.

The dedicated residential memory care home in Gurgaon offers holistic care for dementia patients, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Antara Senior Care is a part of Max Group, it said.

''The one-of-its-kind facility, specially curated for seniors with ambulatory, neurological and ageing-related conditions provides comprehensive neuro-cognitive care and wellness for dementia including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other cognitive disorder patients to help them live a life with dignity and comfort,'' the statement by Antara Senior Care said.

Recognising the growing need for dementia care in the country, Antara is launching its memory care facility that offers clinical wellness solutions, cognitive activities to keep patients mentally and physically stimulated. The facility is also equipped to provide emergency support, continuous surveillance, and regular updates to families of patients, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022