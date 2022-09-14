Left Menu

Mumbai: Huge concrete block attached to bridge falls, traffic constable has lucky escape

An on-duty traffic constable had a narrow escape after a huge concrete block got loosened and slipped from the bridge before falling on the premises of Bandra traffic police chowkie on Wednesday evening, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:29 IST
Mumbai: Huge concrete block attached to bridge falls, traffic constable has lucky escape
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

An on-duty traffic constable had a narrow escape after a huge concrete block got loosened and slipped from the bridge before falling on the premises of Bandra traffic police chowkie on Wednesday evening, an official said. The bridge is connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The concrete block, possibly weighing a few hundred kilograms, fell on a parked two-wheeler of a police official, damaging it, he said.

One traffic constable - Sushant More - was present only some feet away from the spot where the block fell. Luckily neither he, nor anyone else was injured in the incident, the official said.

''After the incident, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) were being informed and they visited the place. Top officials of traffic police department were also reported about it,'' official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022