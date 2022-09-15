Left Menu

Big science prize goes to new approaches on corneal disease

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 15-09-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 00:01 IST
Big science prize goes to new approaches on corneal disease
  • Country:
  • Portugal

A Dutch and a Swedish scientist are sharing a €1 million ($1 million) eyesight prize from a Portuguese foundation for their innovative work on corneal diseases.

Gerrit Melles, from the Netherlands Institute for Innovative Ocular Surgery in Rotterdam, has revolutionized the surgical treatment of corneal disease, the Champalimaud Foundation said Wednesday in announcing the winners of its annual Vision Award.

The Lisbon, Portugal-based foundation said Claes H. Dohlman, of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology, has reshaped how medicine understands the cornea, developing several innovative treatments.

Their separate work has made it possible to restore the eyesight of millions of people while preventing blindness in others, the Champalimaud Foundation said in its citation.

Corneal injuries or disorders have for years been one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide, and the two prizewinners have “decisively changed and accelerated the path to the treatment of these problems,” the foundation said.

The Vision Award was created in 2007 and claims to be one of the world's largest scientific prizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022