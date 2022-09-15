Left Menu

Kolkata port seeks to increase business with Odisha seafood exporters

15-09-2022
Kolkata port seeks to increase business with Odisha seafood exporters
The Kolkata port is looking to tap into seafood export opportunities from Odisha in a bid to increase the business volume from the region.

The port, formally known as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, held a meeting with the stakeholders of the seafood export sector in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday regarding business prospects and issues faced by them.

The officials wanted to get feedback regarding how the port could provide more facilities and improve the services to meet their needs and do better business.

''We want to listen to your problems so that we can improve on them,'' Kolkata port chairperson Vinit Kumar told the exporters at the meet.

The port is focusing on how to increase the partnership and develop a very good relationship with the seafood exporters of the region.

''We'll try to fulfill your expectations so that both of us can benefit through the valuable partnership, good service and lowering cost,'' Kumar said.

He pointed out that a lot of modernisation and investment in infrastructure was going on, adding that the port was putting efforts to connect with Bangladesh and the northeastern region of India through small barges.

''Recently, we've connected Meghalaya and Tripura through the Chittagong port in Bangladesh. So, we can explore the opportunities there for seafood exports,'' Kumar said.

The port includes the Kolkata dock system and the Haldia dock complex. The logistics ecosystem is suited for handling and movement of bulk and containerised cargo. It has an adequate storage area and robust rail network, which enables smooth handling and dispatch of the same.

The port urged the stakeholders to use the Kolkata dock's infrastructure for reefer or refrigerated cargo ship, which is typically used to transport perishable cargo like fruits and seafood.

The Kolkata port assured the exporters of extending all possible assistance, including suitable rebate on the cost of port charges if required. It is also offering to provide 15 per cent rebate on reefer plug-in charges as well.

