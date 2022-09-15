Niranjan Jyoti blames Mizoram govt for tardy implementation of central schemes

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Thursday held the Mizoram government responsible for the tardy implementation of central schemes in the state. Jyoti, who is also the union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution said the pace of implementation of the schemes for the poor by the Mizoram government is slow and not up to the mark. She told reporters here that the Centre has released funds for the construction of houses for 15,674 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But houses for only 40 per cent of the beneficiaries have been constructed so far, she said. The housing projects for the poor were scheduled to be completed by 2023, but are unlikely to be completed within the time frame, she claimed.

''I urged Chief Minister Zoramthanga, ministers and officials concerned to expedite the implementation of the central schemes to ensure that the beneficiaries get the gain from them in time,'' said the central minister on the last day of her three-day visit to the northeastern state.

Jyoti also alleged that the state government has failed to meet 10 per cent of its matching share of funds for the implementation of central schemes in time on several occasions. ''If the state meets its matching share and implements the schemes within the time frame the Centre has no problem in releasing funds,'' she said.

Referring to her visit to Mamit district on Wednesday, she said some families had requested her to provide housing assistance but the Centre cannot release funds unless the previous sanctioned amount is fully utilised.

The central minister said that the NDA government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making ''massive efforts'' to develop the country. It has accorded top priority to the development of the northeastern states and the outcomes have started being visible. On development efforts for women, Niranjan Jyoti said the Centre has made efforts for their empowerment through various schemes like self help groups. Employment to the rural poor are being provided under schemes of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Mizoram, she said, has great potential for food processing and urged the state government to make efforts in this sector. She, however, urged the state government not to make ''false promises'' to the poor of providing them Rs three lakh financial assistance.

Other states are doing the same, she said adding the Telangana government has promised to give Rs five lakh to households. ''But none of them has given money so far''.

The Mizo National Front government in Mizoram has promised to provide financial assistance of Rs three lakh to poor families under its flagship programme, Socio-economic Development Policy. It is now distributing Rs 25,000 each to over 60,000 household families.

Jyoti spoke of the strategic location of the north eastern states and said that she will approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give priority to international border states. ''The Centre is ever ready to assist state governments in many ways,'' she added.

