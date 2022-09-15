Meghalaya MLA claims militants taking shelter on hospital site; govt says no such report

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saleng A Sangma on Thursday alleged that militants were taking shelter on the under-construction Tura Medical College and Hospital premises.

However, the state government claimed it has not received any such report but still will look into the allegation.

The Rs 243-crore medical college and hospital in West Garo Hills district is being funded by the Union health ministry.

''A few months back, I got a report claiming that around 70 militants from unknown outfits were on the under-construction Tura Medical College and Hospital premises,'' Saleng said in the Assembly during Question Hour.

He sought to know whether the government has such inputs. Replying to the query, Health Minister James P K Sangma said he has not received any such report.

He, however, assured the House that the Home Department will be asked to look into the allegation.

''We have noted it down and will pass it on to the Home Department for them to inquire into this matter,'' the minister said.

He said that the government is making sincere efforts to complete the hospital project at the earliest.

Sangma said a committee headed by the health secretary has been formed to monitor the progress of the project, one-third of which has been completed so far.

He said the original deadline of January 2021 could not be met due to COVID-19 and the new deadline is February 2023.

Of the Rs 243.82 crore estimated project cost, the Centre is bearing Rs 172 crore. In another query by Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang on the status of the Shillong Medical College and Hospital, the health minister said the state government has allotted 50 acres of land in New Shillong Township for the project and is inviting new parties to take part in it in a PPP mode.

