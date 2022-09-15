Left Menu

Lightning strike injures 3 women in HP's Sirmaur district

Three women were injured after they were struck by lightning in Sirmaur district, the state disaster management department said on Thursday. Kamla Devi, 48, Nisha Kumari, 20, and her sister Sangita, 16, sustained injuries after they were hit by lightning in Panar village of Nahan tehsil Wednesday evening, the department said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were injured after they were struck by lightning in Sirmaur district, the state disaster management department said on Thursday. Kamla Devi, 48, Nisha Kumari, 20, and her sister Sangita, 16, sustained injuries after they were hit by lightning in Panar village of Nahan tehsil Wednesday evening, the department said. All three have been admitted to Dadahu Hospital for treatment, the department said, adding they were out of danger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

