Govt permits import of PET flakes with conditions

The government has permitted imports of PET flakes with certain conditions, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

These flakes are used in making certain plastic products.

''Import of PET flakes has been permitted subject to NoC (no objection certificate) from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and an authorisation from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT),'' it said.

