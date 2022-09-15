Left Menu

Maha govt should take decision on providing office to MAT: HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:06 IST
Maha govt should take decision on providing office to MAT: HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Maharashtra government should take a decision on providing an office to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) on its own instead of waiting for a court order.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing a petition filed by advocate Yogesh Morbale about vacancies and lack of facilities at the MAT.

On Thursday, the court was informed by MAT lawyer Amrut Joshi that the tribunal's office had to be shifted from its premises near Vidhan Bhavan to a building in Nariman Point due to ongoing construction for the Metro project. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) was paying around Rs 33 lakh to MAT earlier towards monthly rent. But in a letter to principal secretary of the General Administration Department in July, MMRCL said it was facing a financial crunch due to the delay in the completion of metro project, and would not be able to pay rent amount to MAT.

The state government should pay MAT instead, it said. The high court said it would hear the matter after two weeks, but the government should not wait for its orders.

''It is for the state government to ensure that the MAT functions. Why should we tell you what should be done. You should do on your own,'' CJ Datta said.

