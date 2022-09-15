KCR decides to name new Secretariat after Ambedkar

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday decided to name the State's new Secretariat, which is under construction, after B R Ambedkar.

He directed the State Chief Secretary to take steps in this regard, a CMO release said. It is a matter of pride for Telangana people to name the new Secretariat building after Ambedkar, the release quoted Rao as saying.

The Telangana government is moving forward with Ambedkar's philosophy that all people should get equal respect in all sectors, he said.

The separate State of Telangana became a reality as Ambedkar incorporated Article 3 (which deals with formation of new states) in the Constitution with his farsightedness, he said.

The State government is implementing Ambedkar's Constitutional spirit by providing humane governance to SC, ST, BC, minorities, women and also the poor in ''forward castes,'' he said.

Telangana which has become a role model in the country by making progress in all sectors with vision once again stands as a model in the country by naming the Secretariat after Ambedkar, he said.

KCR's decision to name the Secretariat after Ambedkar comes close on the heels of the State Legislative Assembly passing a resolution proposing to the Centre to name the newly-constructed Parliament in Delhi after Ambedkar.

Rao said he would soon write a letter to the Prime Minister about the Assembly resolution.

He reiterated his demand that the new Parliament be named after Ambedkar.

