Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail; Athletics-Buzzer-beater: Runner completes 100-mile race with zero seconds to spare

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail; Athletics-Buzzer-beater: Runner completes 100-mile race with zero seconds to spare
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail

A hotel in the Thai capital set a Guinness World Record on Monday by stirring up the world's largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 litres (1,109 pints) of the bitter Italian drink. Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients - gin, vermouth, and Campari - into an iced acrylic container 1.7 m (5.6 ft) tall and weighing about 400 kg (882 lb).

Athletics-Buzzer-beater: Runner completes 100-mile race with zero seconds to spare

Canada's Zheng Xiao Hui was the 83rd and final endurance runner to finish the gruelling Whistler Alpine Meadows 100-mile race but there were only smiles after he crossed the line to beat the cut-off time with zero seconds to spare. The 161-kilometre race takes runners through two major mountains in Canada's Whistler valley with over 9,000 metres of elevation gain and temperatures dropping dangerously close to zero degrees in the alpine regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022