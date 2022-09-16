Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh's Alchi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi, said National Center for Seismology on Friday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:21 IST
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh's Alchi. (Photo Source: Twitter: @NCS_Earthquake). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi, said National Center for Seismology on Friday. The earthquake occurred at 4:19 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground."An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NSE said in a tweet.

Earlier last week, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

