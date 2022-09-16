Left Menu

Nine dead after wall collapse in northern India

At least nine people, including three children, have died after a wall collapsed following heavy rain in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the state's Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday. We are investigating the reasons behind the wall collapse," Pathak said.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 09:33 IST
Nine dead after wall collapse in northern India
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
At least nine people, including three children, have died after a wall collapsed following heavy rain in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the state's Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday. The dead, casual labourers and their families, were sleeping when the collapse occurred early on Friday in the state capital Lucknow, Brajesh Pathak told local news media.

Several parts of the state, which is India's most populous, has had very heavy rainfall since Thursday and schools and colleges were shut because of flooding, local media reported. "Three people have been injured and have been shifted to hospital. We are investigating the reasons behind the wall collapse," Pathak said.

