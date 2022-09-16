Saturn's signature rings could be the product of a lost moon

Saturn, the sixth and the second-largest planet in our solar system, is adorned with thousands of beautiful ringlets. Scientists propose that the gas-giant planet, which today hosts 83 moons, once harbored at least one more moon, named Chrysalis, which could explain two longstanding mysteries - Saturn's present-day tilt and the age of its rings.

Astronomers have long suspected that Saturn's tilt comes from gravitational interactions with its neighbour Neptune, but a new study has found that, while the two planets may have once been in sync, Saturn has since escaped Neptune's pull.

The new study by astronomers at MIT and elsewhere suggests that Chrysalis orbited Saturn for several billion years, pulling and tugging on the planet in a way that kept its tilt in resonance with Neptune. The team estimates that around 160 million years ago, Chrysalis became unstable and came too close to its planet in a grazing encounter that pulled the satellite apart.

The team concluded that the loss of Chrysalis, which was about the size of Iapetus, Saturn's third-largest moon, allowed it to escape Neptune's resonance, leaving it with the present-day tilt.

The researchers believe that while most of Chrysalis' shattered body may have made impact with Saturn, a fraction of its fragments could have remained suspended in orbit, eventually breaking into small icy chunks to form the planet's signature rings.

"It's a pretty good story, but like any other result, it will have to be examined by others. But it seems that this lost satellite was just a chrysalis, waiting to have its instability," said Jack Wisdom, professor of planetary sciences at MIT and lead author of the new study.

The study co-authors include Rola Dbouk at MIT, Burkhard Militzer of the University of California at Berkeley, William Hubbard at the University of Arizona, Francis Nimmo and Brynna Downey of the University of California at Santa Cruz, and Richard French of Wellesley College.