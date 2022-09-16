Armenia says 135 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan this week
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:41 IST
- Country:
- Armenia
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that 135 Armenian service personnel had been killed in clashes with Azerbaijan this week, the Interfax news agency reported from a session of Armenia's parliament.
Pashinyan on Wednesday said 105 soldiers had died and that the figure was likely to rise.
Both Baku and Yerevan blame each other for this week's fighting - the deadliest clashes between the two countries since a six-week war in 2020 left thousands dead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Yerevan
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Armenia
- Armenian
- Azerbaijan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Eight to 12 inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia - Interfax, citing official
HIMARS system destroyed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region - Interfax cites Russian ministry
HIMARS system destroyed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region - Interfax cites Russin ministry
Russia upholds 21.7 bln rouble fine on Google over Ukraine content -Interfax
Ukraine inflation could rise to 30% next year, says minister -Interfax