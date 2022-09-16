Lucknow wall collapse: President Murmu expresses sadness over loss of lives

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed sadness at the death of nine people in a wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and offered her condolences to the bereaved families.

At least nine people were killed after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed following heavy rain in Lucknow, police said, adding that one person was pulled out alive from the debris. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of people due to wall collapse in Lucknow. My condolences to the bereaved families," the president tweeted in Hindi.

"I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," she said.

