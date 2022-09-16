Left Menu

Lucknow wall collapse: President Murmu expresses sadness over loss of lives

I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of people due to wall collapse in Lucknow. My condolences to the bereaved families, the president tweeted in Hindi.I wish the injured people a speedy recovery, she said. PTI AKV SZM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:27 IST
Lucknow wall collapse: President Murmu expresses sadness over loss of lives
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed sadness at the death of nine people in a wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and offered her condolences to the bereaved families.

At least nine people were killed after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed following heavy rain in Lucknow, police said, adding that one person was pulled out alive from the debris. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of people due to wall collapse in Lucknow. My condolences to the bereaved families," the president tweeted in Hindi.

"I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022