Lucknow wall collapse: President Murmu expresses sadness over loss of lives
I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of people due to wall collapse in Lucknow. My condolences to the bereaved families, the president tweeted in Hindi.I wish the injured people a speedy recovery, she said. PTI AKV SZM
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed sadness at the death of nine people in a wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and offered her condolences to the bereaved families.
At least nine people were killed after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed following heavy rain in Lucknow, police said, adding that one person was pulled out alive from the debris. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of people due to wall collapse in Lucknow. My condolences to the bereaved families," the president tweeted in Hindi.
"I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Uttar
- PTI AKV
- Army
- Droupadi Murmu
ALSO READ
Yogi Government to hold survey in unrecognised madrassas in Uttar Pradesh
CM Dhami writes to Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker, seeks high-level probe into UKSSSC scam
Dalit man killed by in-laws for marrying upper-caste woman in Uttarakhand
Fear of leopards empties two villages in Uttarakhand's Pauri
Fear of leopards empties two villages in Uttarakhand's Pauri