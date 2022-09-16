Left Menu

Guj: Two workers fall to death while installing lift on 14th floor of under-construction building

The labourers fell while they were working on a lift in the under-construction building at Pandesara locality of the city, deputy commissioner of police zone 3 Sagar Bagmar said.Work was underway to install a lift on the 14th floor of Palladium Residency.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:24 IST
Guj: Two workers fall to death while installing lift on 14th floor of under-construction building
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers died after they fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction residential building in Gujarat's Surat city on Friday, police said. The labourers fell while they were working on a lift in the under-construction building at Pandesara locality of the city, deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Sagar Bagmar said.

''Work was underway to install a lift on the 14th floor of Palladium Residency. One of the workers was standing on a stool and drilling. The stool moved, causing the duo to lose their balance and fall to death,'' Bagmar told reporters.

As per preliminary investigation, the workers were not wearing any safety belts, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, seven labourers were killed and one seriously injured after they fell while working inside an elevator shaft of an under-construction building in Ahmedabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022