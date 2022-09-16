Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused after reaching capacity

The queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London was temporarily closed on Friday after reaching capacity, the government said, as officials warned of waiting times of at least 14 hours.

Elizabeth died in Scotland aged 96 last week, prompting an outpouring of emotion that drew tens of thousands out to see her coffin on its journey to London, and that has now compelled many more to join long lines pay their respects during a four and a half day lying-in-state ceremony. "Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."

The constantly-moving queue is snaking its way from Southwark Park to parliament's Westminster Hall, where some 750,000 people in total are expected to file past the Queen's coffin before Monday morning. "I've no sensation in my knees at all or my legs," said Hyacinth Appah, a mourner from London who was in the queue.

"But it's been fine. Most of the people have been lovely and we've had quite a nice time." The queue was around 4.9 miles long as of 0900 GMT, the culture department's live queue tracker showed.

Another mourner from London, Naomi Brown, said she waited for nearly 11 hours after joining the queue Thursday night after work. "I just thought, I'm never going to do it again. I have so much respect for the queen, not once did she ever falter," 29-year-old Brown said, speaking to Reuters as she was nearing the front of the queue.

"She has been such a good symbol for our country ... it feels like we have lost a family member." Later on Friday, King Charles, his sister Princess Anne, and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward will keep a silent vigil at the queen's coffin for 15 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)