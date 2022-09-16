SCO leaders call for "balance" in global approach to climate change

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation called for a "balance" between reducing carbon emissions and allowing poorer states to catch up with economically developed countries in a joint statement on climate change adopted on Friday.

In the statement, the heads of some of the world's biggest emitters - including China, India and Russia - said they unanimously recognised the negative consequences of climate change and the need for urgent action.

