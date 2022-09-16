7 injured after house collapses in northeast Delhi

Seven people, including a woman, were injured after a house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Johripur Extension on Friday, police said. Two people are suspected to be trapped under the debris, they said. A police team reached the spot and carried out rescue operation along with officials of the DDMA and Delhi Fire Services, they said. Seven persons, including a woman, were rescued and shifted to the GTB Hospital, they said. Police said labourers were engaged in renovating the house when suddenly the roof of the first floor collapsed, police said. Legal action has being initiated, a senior police officer said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said the call about the incident was received at around 12:02 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Rescue operations are underway, he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, later in a statement said ''the building was 20 years old''. ''The Building Department of the MCD immediately reached the site and it was found that building measured about 40 sq yd, consisting of a ground floor and first floor. No loss of life was reported from the site,'' the MCD said.

The civic body, however, said, ''roof of the first floor fell due to storage of heavy junk material on it''.

MCD said has deployed man and machinery for removal of debris from the site, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)