Coolest September day in Delhi in last 10 years as rains bring relief from sultry heat

Delhi recorded its coolest day of September in the last 10 years on Friday with the city's maximum temperature settling eight degrees below the normal at 25.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains coupled with winds brought the mercury down in the national capital, resulting in much needed relief to the people from sultry heat.

The weather office has predicted more rains on Saturday.

''Today's maximum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius which is the lowest maximum temperature in September in last 10 years. There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures of Saturday are likely to hover around 31 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively,'' an IMD official said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, a sustained spell of light rain in the capital yielded the first ''good'' air quality day of the year on Friday.

The 24-hour average air quality index in the city stood at 47 at 4 pm. It was 57 on Thursday.

Delhi also witnessed the month's lowest minimum temperature as it was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the IMD.

''Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday,'' the IMD official said.

IMD's observatories at Lodhi Road road received 8.3 mm rain, followed by the Ridge (5.4 mm), Mayur Vihar (3.5 mm), Pusa (3 mm), Najafgarh (2.5 mm) and Aya Nagat (1.2 mm) between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 98 per cent.

Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Maharani Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Mayur Vihar, Aya Nagar, INA, Gautam Nagar and Kirari, among other areas in Delhi-NCR, received rain on Friday.

The rain also led to traffic snarls in areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg and Ring Road.

The weather office had predicted light rain and a generally cloudy sky in the city and adjoining areas during the day.

''Due to a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand and north Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17. Light rain is also likely in Delhi and neighbouring areas under its influence,'' the official said.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest this month so far.

Delhi has recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on most of the days in September owing to deficient rainfall.

Weather forecasters said the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood was likely to bring rain over Delhi and surrounding areas in the next few days. PTI AKM GVS AQS AQS

