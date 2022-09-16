Left Menu

Rains lash Mumbai, Thane city; alert issued for neighbouring Palghar, Raigad tomorrow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and on Friday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light showers in isolated place on Saturday.

The neighbouring Thane city recorded 97.77 mm of rainfall in 12 hours since 8:30 in the morning, a local civic official said.

The weather office also issued an `orange' alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts on Saturday.

The rains coupled with cloudy skies brought the mercury down and turned the weather in the city pleasant, though commuters faced traffic jams and delayed train services.

''Very heavy rains from overnight dark morning atmosphere is such that it feels like we are in July month,'' tweeted city resident Darshan Mundada.

Mumbai's Island City, eastern suburbs and western suburbs received average rainfall of 29.88 mm, 44.49 mm and 45.11 mm, respectively, between 8 am to 6 pm.

In northern suburbs, rain gauge at Kandivali Fire Station recorded the highest 93.2 mm rainfall, followed by 85.85 mm at Kandivali Workshop and 81.28 mm in R-Central ward.

The city reported 11 incidents of tree fall, four incidents of short circuit and two incidents of house collapse. No one was injured in these incidents.

The rain delayed suburban services of Central Railway due to waterlogging at some locations like Thane, Kalawa, Mumbra and Kalyan (all outside city limits).

Commuters also complained that suburban Western railway services were running behind schedule.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claimed that there was no major waterlogging anywhere in the city. The citizens, however, complained of traffic jams due to waterlogging in some places.

Officials of the civic BEST bus service said rains did not affect their operations. The IMD has issued a yellow alert of heavy rain for neighbouring Thane district on Saturday. It has issued green alert for Mumbai, forecasting moderate rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

