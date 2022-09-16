Bengal occupies top spot in creation of SHGs, extremely delighted: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the state has occupied the top rank in the country in creation of self-help groups.

Banerjee, in a tweet, congratulated all individuals who made this feat possible.

''Extremely delighted to share that with a total of 10.04 lakh SHGs, West Bengal has achieved the number one rank among all the states in India in the formation of Self Help Groups under National Rural Livelihood Mission. Congratulations to all the dedicated individuals who made it possible,'' she said in the microblogging site.

The CM had on several occasions in the past laid stress on involving SHGs, run by women, in projects such as stitching of school uniforms, making masks and sanitisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)