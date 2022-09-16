Left Menu

Pune city receives heavy rains, Khadakwasla dam 100 per cent full

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:58 IST
Pune city receives heavy rains, Khadakwasla dam 100 per cent full
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Pune city and adjoining areas received heavy rainfall on Friday, though the India Meteorological Department has said the intensity of the downpour will reduce over the next two days.

As the weather system is moving north, from Saturday the city will witness less rainfall over the next two days, Anupam Kashyapi, chief of the Pune unit of IMD said.

Heavy rainfall increased the water levels in the region's dams in the last 24 hours, officials said.

''Khadakwasla dam near the city is now 100 per cent full and 30,000 cusec (cubic foot per second) water had to be released from it. Water is flowing above the deck of Baba Bhide Bridge. The level of Mula Mutha river has gone up due to water discharge from Khadakwasla dam,'' an official said.

People along the river's banks have been told be on alert as more water could be discharged into it from dams if heavy rains continued, he added.

Civic officials said tree fall incidents were reported at 10 spots, including on SB Road, Nagar Road, Warje, Sinhagad Road, while some road stretches witnessed water-logging.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone due to rain-related incidents, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

