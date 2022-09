Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin at capacity as people urged not to join

The British government on Friday urged people not to join the miles-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London after warning of waiting times of at least 14 hours. Elizabeth died in Scotland aged 96 last week, prompting an outpouring of emotion that drew tens of thousands out to see her coffin on its journey to London, and that has now compelled many more to join long lines pay their respects during a four and a half day lying-in-state ceremony.

"Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter just before 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens." The constantly moving queue is snaking its way from Southwark Park to parliament's Westminster Hall, where some 750,000 people in total are expected to file past the Queen's coffin before Monday morning.

Undeterred by the official guidance, thousands of people continued to stream into Southwark Park, even as announcements at the London Underground station nearby advised people not to join the queue. Inside the park, police still allowed people to walk in and join the back of the queue. Temporary toilets have been installed along the route of the queue, and mourners have been asked not to bring camping equipment, sleeping bags or folding chairs.

"I've no sensation in my knees at all or my legs," said Hyacinth Appah, a mourner from London who was in the queue. "But it's been fine. Most of the people have been lovely and we've had quite a nice time." The queue was around 4.9 miles long as of 0900 GMT, the culture department's live queue tracker showed. The duration has not been updated since then.

Members of the public approaching the final stretch of the queue after waiting all through the night told Reuters they were tired and cold but felt coming to pay their respects to the queen was the right thing to do. Naomi Brown, from London, said she had waited for nearly 11 hours after joining the queue Thursday night after work.

"I just thought, I'm never going to do it again. I have so much respect for the queen, not once did she ever falter," 29-year-old Brown said, speaking to Reuters as she was nearing the front of the queue. "She has been such a good symbol for our country. ... It feels like we have lost a family member." (Additional reporting by John Cotton, Antonio Denti and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William James, Mark Porter and Alison Williams)

