Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin reopens, wait time is over 24 hours

Entry to the queue to see Queen Elizabeth's lying in state has resumed and the expected waiting time was now more than 24 hours, the government said on Friday, having earlier closed admittance after it reached capacity. "Entry to the queue has resumed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Entry to the queue to see Queen Elizabeth's lying in state has resumed and the expected waiting time was now more than 24 hours, the government said on Friday, having earlier closed admittance after it reached capacity.

"Entry to the queue has resumed. Expected queuing time is over 24 hours and overnight temperatures will be cold," the culture department said on Twitter. "The queue may be paused again if it reaches capacity."

