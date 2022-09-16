Left Menu

Maha rains: Man, girl feared dead after falling into nullahs in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:24 IST
Maha rains: Man, girl feared dead after falling into nullahs in Bhiwandi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons are feared dead in rain-related incidents in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, civic officials said.

A man fell into a 'nullah' (major drain) in Kamba in Subhash Nagar at 5pm and a girl from Azmi Nagar in Diwanshah Dargah was swept away in another waterbody half an hour later, he said.

''The two have not been traced as yet. Search operations are on at the two sites,'' he said.

There has been no rain-related injury to anyone in Palghar during the day, District Disaster Control official Vivekanand Kadam informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022