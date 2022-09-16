Maha rains: Man, girl feared dead after falling into nullahs in Bhiwandi

Two persons are feared dead in rain-related incidents in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, civic officials said.

A man fell into a 'nullah' (major drain) in Kamba in Subhash Nagar at 5pm and a girl from Azmi Nagar in Diwanshah Dargah was swept away in another waterbody half an hour later, he said.

''The two have not been traced as yet. Search operations are on at the two sites,'' he said.

There has been no rain-related injury to anyone in Palghar during the day, District Disaster Control official Vivekanand Kadam informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)