Ukraine says over 1,000 people tortured, killed in Russia-occupied areas -Interfax

The Ukraine parliament's human rights commissioner on Friday said more than 1,000 people had been tortured and killed in Russian-occupied areas of Kharkiv region, Interfax news agency said.

Dmytro Lubinets also said that in the coming days Ukrainian authorities would release the exact number of people found at a mass burial site in the city of Izium, the agency added.

