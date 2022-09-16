Left Menu

Ukraine says over 1,000 people tortured, killed in Russia-occupied areas -Interfax

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Ukraine parliament's human rights commissioner on Friday said more than 1,000 people had been tortured and killed in Russian-occupied areas of Kharkiv region, Interfax news agency said.

Dmytro Lubinets also said that in the coming days Ukrainian authorities would release the exact number of people found at a mass burial site in the city of Izium, the agency added.

