Ukraine says over 1,000 people tortured, killed in Russia-occupied areas -Interfax
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:42 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukraine parliament's human rights commissioner on Friday said more than 1,000 people had been tortured and killed in Russian-occupied areas of Kharkiv region, Interfax news agency said.
Dmytro Lubinets also said that in the coming days Ukrainian authorities would release the exact number of people found at a mass burial site in the city of Izium, the agency added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-U.N. team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant on mission to avert disaster
WRAPUP 3-U.N. team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant as shells land nearby
Russian Defence Ministry says Ukrainian landing group near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is being destroyed - agencies
Fighting erupts as Ukrainian troops deploy near Enerhodar - reports
WRAPUP 4-U.N. team to visit Ukrainian nuclear plant as shells land nearby