Pulse polio immunisation booths to be set up at multiple metro stations

Additionally, multiple rounds at least two of sub national immunisation day SNID have been conducted over the years in high-risk states or areas.In these campaigns, children in the age group of 0-5 years are administered polio drops.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 09:48 IST
Pulse polio immunisation booths will be set up at several Delhi Metro stations on the Violet Line which can be availed by people during September 18-20, the DMRC said on Saturday. The booths will set up at Sarai, NHPC Chowk, Bata Chowk, Old Faridabad, Escorts Mujesar, and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), among other stations, the DMRC said in a poster shared on Twitter.

''Pulse Polio Booths will be set up at select metro stations of Violet Line for SNID round of Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme 2022-23 from 18-20 September 2022 from 09.00 AM to 04.00 PM,'' it said. National Immunisation Day (NID) commonly known as Pulse Polio Immunisation programme was launched in India in 1995, and is conducted twice in early part of each year. Additionally, multiple rounds (at least two) of sub national immunisation day (SNID) have been conducted over the years in high-risk states or areas.

In these campaigns, children in the age group of 0-5 years are administered polio drops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

