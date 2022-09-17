Left Menu

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 17-09-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 12:17 IST
Project Cheetah our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Project Cheetah, under which the felines were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is his government's endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation.

Modi was speaking after releasing cheetahs flown in from Namibia into special enclosures in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, released three of the eight cheetahs, who made the transcontinental flight, in an enclosure by operating a lever.

The PM said it was unfortunate that "we declared cheetah extinct in 1952, but for decades no constructive efforts were made to reintroduce them." He thanked the government of Namibia for help in the programme to reintroduce cheetahs in India.

"Project Cheetah, under which the cheetahs were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation," he said.

"Cheetahs are our guests; we should give them a few months to make Kuno national park their home,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

