Maha: Thane sees 122.14 mm rain in 24 hours; three casualties reported

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-09-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 13:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Maharashtra's Thane city received 122.14 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, and three rain-related deaths were reported in the district, civic officials said.

This was the highest rainfall recorded by the city in one day this season, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

As per official data, Thane city has recorded a total of 2690.40 mm rain till date this season, while it had witnessed 3164.27 mm in the same period last year.

Rains played havoc in all low-lying areas with several incidents of tree falls being reported in various parts of the city, the official said.

Three rain-related deaths were reported in Bhiwandi town, which was the worst-hit part of Thane district.

According to fire officials, a power company employee accidentally fell into a river at Subash Nagar, while a five-year-old girl Gulnaz Ansari was washed away in a swollen nullah Diwanshah Dargah area of the town.

In the third incident, a man fell into a quarry in Sonale village and drowned, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

