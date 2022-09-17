Left Menu

Odisha braces for heavy rain next week

The Met office on Saturday warned of heavy rain in Odisha over the next four days due to the likely formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.A cyclonic circulation has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal in the morning.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Met office on Saturday warned of heavy rain in Odisha over the next four days due to the likely formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal in the morning. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is set to take shape over the northwest part of the embayment around Tuesday, according to a bulletin by the Met office.

Fisherfolk have been directed not to go into the deep-sea areas on Tuesday. They have also been told to avoid venturing off the Odisha coast for the subsequent two days due to possible squally weather with gusty wind speed of 45-55 kmph.

The weatherman predicted heavy rain in a few areas across Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Kandhamal districts on Sunday.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert of heavy showers of 65-115 mm across coastal and southern Odisha on Monday.

It forecast torrential rain of 116-204 mm in many districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

