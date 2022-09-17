Puri set for exhilarating aerobatic display

If the rehearsal is a teaser, then tens of thousands of tourists at the Puri sea beach in Odisha are set to witness a breathtaking show by the aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday.

A fleet of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team conducted the dress rehearsal over the sea in Puri on Saturday. The Suryakiran (sunrays) will conduct the air display near the Raj Bhavan.

The event, organised by the Eastern Air Command to commemorate the 75 years of India's Independence, was held over the Kuakhai river bank in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The show in Puri has the potential to be much better as the aircraft will be able to fly at a significantly lower height over the sea. But rain can play a spoilsport as the Met office has forecasted heavy showers on Sunday.

The IAF had held an air show in Cuttack in 2016 to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

