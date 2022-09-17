Rs 3,000 crore earmarked in budget for Kalyana Karnataka region, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said funds worth Rs 3,000 crore set aside in the budget for the historically-backward Kalyana Karnataka region would help in the development of this part of the state.

Speaking after hoisting the flag on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Kalyana Karnataka region, Bommai said the state government is encouraging industries to set up their units in the region.

''Consequent to the amendment to Article 371 of the Constitution, the incumbent government, for the first time, has released the entire funds to Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. As promised earlier, Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked in the state budget, approved action plan within four months and started several schemes,'' Bommai said.

He also appealed to people to set aside politics for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region, which was earlier known as the the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

Listing out the projects for the region, he said the existing Bidar-Ballari road will be made a four-lane express highway and measures will be taken to build airports in Raichur and Ballari.

''The proposed express highway from Bidar to Ballari will play a vital role in improving road connectivity in Kalyana Karnataka region. Steps have been initiated to build the airports in Raichur and Ballari. With the assistance from Central government, a ring road has been proposed covering Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi,'' Bommai said.

Bommai also apprised the gathering that the Union government has decided to set up a textile park in Kalaburagi, and the state government has resolved to establish textile parks in Raichur and Vijayapura.

These industrial clusters will create about 25,000 jobs, and this scheme will be launched soon, Bommai said adding, a 'jeans park' has been established in Ballari and pharmaceutical cluster in Yadgir whereas the construction of toy cluster in Koppal has already started.

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), based on petroleum products, will be established in Bidar at a cost of Rs 90 crore with the assistance of the Centre, Bommai said.

Besides, the state government will start 2,500 Anganwadi centres and 2,100 new classrooms in Kalyana Karnataka region, Bommai said.

At another function here, the Chief Minister spoke about upgrading the health infrastructure in the area and stated that 68 new primary health centres (PHCs) would be set up while 14 PHCs are being upgraded as community health centres.

He also told the gathering that the government is seriously thinking of formulating long-term plans and other programmes for the all-round development of this region.

The Chief Minister told the gathering that the historically backward Kalyana Karnataka must grow just like the rest of state and appealed to people to set aside politics for the region's development.

''Officials should work honestly. Political interference is like doing a great injustice for this region. The BJP government has given Rs 100 crore and has resolved to make Kalaburagi like an international city by providing WiFi connections, cable connections and other advanced facilities,'' Bommai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)