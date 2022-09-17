World News Roundup: At least 10 dead as flash floods hit central Italy; Ukraine says hundreds of bodies found in mass burial site and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At least 10 dead as flash floods hit central Italy

At least 10 people were killed by torrential overnight rains and floods in the central Italian region of Marche, authorities said on Friday, as rescuers continued to search for three still missing. In Cantiano, a village close to the neighbouring Umbria region, residents were clearing mud from the streets, Reuters footage showed, after torrents had swept through several towns leaving a trail of trapped and damaged cars.

Ukraine says hundreds of bodies found in mass burial site

Ukrainian officials said on Friday they had found hundreds of bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory recaptured from Russian forces, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called proof of war crimes by the invaders. Zelenskiy told Reuters in an interview many corpses were also interred in other sites in the northeast and appealed for foreign powers to step up weapons supplies, saying the outcome of the war hinged on their swift delivery.

King Charles shakes hands with well-wishers in queen's queue

King Charles shook hands and spoke to well-wishers queuing for hours in central London on Saturday to file past the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, after thanking emergency workers who are helping to stage the late monarch's funeral. To cheers of "hip, hip, hurrah" and shouts of "God save the King", Charles walked alongside part of the queue waiting to see the queen's lying-in-state, asking those lining up how long they had been there and whether they were warm enough.

Nepal landslide kills 14, 10 missing - officials

A landslide triggered by heavy rains killed at least 14 people and injured seven in western Nepal, officials said on Saturday, as rescue workers searched the disaster site to try to find a further 10 missing people. Rescuers had pulled the dead and injured from the silt- covered wreckage of five houses buried under mud in Achham district, about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu, said Dan Bahadur Karki, a police spokesperson.

Senegal's President Macky Sall names Amadou Ba as prime minister

Senegal's President Macky Sall on Saturday appointed former foreign minister Amadou Ba as the West African nation's Prime Minister, a statement from the presidency said.

Iran woman's death after morals police arrest sparks protests

A young Iranian woman has died after falling into a coma following her detention by morality police enforcing Iran's strict hijab rules, sparking protests by Iranians on social media and on the streets on Friday. In the past few months, Iranian rights activists have urged women to publicly remove their veils, a gesture that would risk their arrest for defying the Islamic dress code as the country's hardline rulers crack down harder on "immoral behaviour".

Children, women prone to diseases in Pakistan's stagnant flood water

Children and women are becoming more vulnerable as tens of thousands of people suffer from infectious and water-borne diseases in flood-hit Pakistan and the death toll from the inundation surpassed 1,500, according to government data and UNICEF on Friday. As flood waters begin to recede, which officials say may take two to six months, the regions have become infested with diseases including malaria, dengue fever, diarrhoea and skin problems, the southern Sindh provincial government said in a report on Friday.

Hungary to submit new laws to unlock EU funds next week -PM aide

Hungary's government will submit new laws to parliament next week to end a stand-off with the European Commission and unlock access to European Union funds, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Saturday. The EU executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption concerns, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Orban.

Exclusive-Zelenskiy suggests resuming Russia ammonia exports in exchange for POWs, Kremlin says no

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he would only back the idea of reopening Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine if Moscow handed back prisoners of war (POWs), an idea the Kremlin quickly rejected. In an interview, Zelenskiy told Reuters he had proposed the arrangement to the United Nations, which has suggested resuming Russian ammonia across Ukraine to ease a global shortage of fertiliser.

Kyrgyzstan reports heavy fighting with Tajikistan, 24 people killed

Kyrgyzstan reported "intense battles" with Central Asian neighbour Tajikistan on Friday and said 24 people had been killed in the latest outbreak of violence to hit the former Soviet Union. Both of the small impoverished landlocked nations have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)