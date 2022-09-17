Left Menu

Jordan calls off rescue efforts in deadly building collapse

Jordanian officials Saturday said they halted rescue efforts at the ruins of a collapsed four-story building after pulling out the 14th and what is believed to be final victim of the disaster.It wasnt clear what caused the collapse Tuesday of the building in Amman, Jordans capital. Authorities have arrested the buildings owner and two maintenance workers.At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week.

PTI | Amman | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:20 IST
Jordan calls off rescue efforts in deadly building collapse
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Jordanian officials Saturday said they halted rescue efforts at the ruins of a collapsed four-story building after pulling out the 14th and what is believed to be final victim of the disaster.

It wasn't clear what caused the collapse Tuesday of the building in Amman, Jordan's capital. Authorities have arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers.

At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week. Officials said that after recovering the remains of a missing woman from the rubble on Saturday, there were no more reports of missing people. Rescuers will remain at the site until the debris is cleared.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022