Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Taiwan – EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:30 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Taiwan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 1 kilometre (0.62 mile) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.
